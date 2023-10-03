Bradley Cooper Makes Surprise Appearance at NY Film Fest ‘Maestro’ Premiere

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at the North American premiere of his latest project at the New York Film Festival Master on Monday evening.

The actor, who is directing and co-writing the Netflix film about legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, had skipped press events, including the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, due to the ongoing actors’ strike, but he was in the audience in Lincoln. Center’s David Geffen Hall Monday evening.

She spoke from the stage as she introduced herself MasterLeonard Bernstein’s daughter Jamie triumphantly told the packed audience that Cooper could watch the film in accordance with SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

“Per Screen Actors Guild guidelines, our director, Mr. Cooper, is allowed to watch his film here with us tonight,” Bernstein said. “So let’s all welcome Bradley Cooper to the debut of his beautiful film.”

A SAG representative confirmed this The Hollywood Reporter that Cooper was allowed to attend the screening because he was not promoting the film, citing the film festival section of the strike rules, which state in part that “artists are free to attend film festivals or other events.” But they cannot “strike workers or promote affected businesses at such events,” for example by “sitting on a Q&A panel” or walking the red carpet.

The Directors Guild of America quickly reached a new deal with the AMPTP group that represents studios and streamers this summer, while the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. The Writers Guild voted last week to end the strike while the deal was being ratified.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike but resumed negotiations with the AMPTP on Monday, with the two sides expected to talk again on Wednesday.

Due to the end of the writers’ strike, Cooper’s co-writer Josh Singer, who skipped the world premiere in Venice, decided to Masterwas able to attend the NY Film Festival event and spoke to the media on the red carpet and participated in a Q&A after the screening.

Representatives for Cooper and Netflix have not yet responded THR‘s request for comment.