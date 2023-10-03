Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Seth Meyers Breathlessly Mocks Everything He Missed During Strike

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , , , , ,
    NBC

    A lot can change in five months, as Seth Meyers learned the hard way.

    The Late Night host made a triumphant return to NBC on Monday night following the resolution of a 148-day writers’ strike. But rather than chat up a host of A-list celebrities, Meyers chose to put his writers front and center—and to the test—by turning the entire night into one giant “A Closer Look” segment.

    “Just bear with me while I try to get through this,” Meyers implored viewers before launching into a nearly two-minute diatribe in which he frantically spit out five months’ worth of head-spinning headlines, beginning with Monday’s biggest stories: “Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courthouse today for a fraud trial after a judge ruled that he and his family had lied about their business assets for years. House Republicans descended into chaos and finger-pointing after nearly shutting down the government while simultaneously embarrassing themselves with a sham impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden that even their own witnesses admitted did not have any evidence.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

