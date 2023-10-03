Seth Meyers Breathlessly Mocks Everything He Missed During Strike

NBC

A lot can change in five months, as Seth Meyers learned the hard way.

The Late Night host made a triumphant return to NBC on Monday night following the resolution of a 148-day writers’ strike. But rather than chat up a host of A-list celebrities, Meyers chose to put his writers front and center—and to the test—by turning the entire night into one giant “A Closer Look” segment.

“Just bear with me while I try to get through this,” Meyers implored viewers before launching into a nearly two-minute diatribe in which he frantically spit out five months’ worth of head-spinning headlines, beginning with Monday’s biggest stories: “Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courthouse today for a fraud trial after a judge ruled that he and his family had lied about their business assets for years. House Republicans descended into chaos and finger-pointing after nearly shutting down the government while simultaneously embarrassing themselves with a sham impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden that even their own witnesses admitted did not have any evidence.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.