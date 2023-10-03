Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    10 Juicy Nuggets From the New Sam Bankman-Fried Book

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , ,
    10 Juicy Nuggets From the New Sam Bankman-Fried Book

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    In a stroke of transcendently good luck for Michael Lewis, halfway into reporting his latest book on former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, his protagonist was indicted for allegedly masterminding one of the largest frauds in history.

    On Tuesday, just as Bankman-Fried’s trial was commencing in New York, Lewis released the biography, which paints its subject as a frenetic, emotionless, and largely well-intentioned genius. Already, the tone of the book is generating controversy, including for Lewis’ assertion in an interview with 60 Minutes that Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, FTX, had a “a great real business” in contrast to a Ponzi scheme run by the likes of Bernie Madoff. (Bankman-Fried is accused of misappropriating billions of dollars of customer deposits.)

    Some reporters are also pushing back on Lewis’ claim that Bankman-Fried considered paying Donald Trump $5 billion not to run for president, arguing that the idea was “basically a joke” or a “thought experiment.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The 10 best countries to live in if you’re a woman and want to go to school, get a job, and be politically empowered

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy