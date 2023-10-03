Teenager shares harrowing account of alleged rape by male patient in mental health ward at West Australian children’s hospital: ‘Our supposed protection shattered’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old patient at Perth Children’s Hospital’s mental health unit has spoken out about her horrific ordeal.

Florence (pseudonym) and her parents told her story to ABC in the hopes that this will prevent the same thing from happening to anyone else.

She was 13 at the time of the alleged assault last year and thought being interviewed about it could harm her mental health, so she wrote about it.

“Knowing I’m not the only one really breaks me,” Florence wrote. “We were supposed to be protected.”

Mixed mental health services are normal in Australia, but Florence didn’t know this and was shocked to find boys in the same area as her when she was admitted.

A teenage girl who was allegedly raped by a patient at Perth Children’s Hospital’s mental health unit last year has spoken of her shock at the ordeal (stock image)

Florence woke up to find a male patient in her hospital room. Earlier in the day, he allegedly told her that he was going to drug the nurses so he could “do things” to her.

“I was just frozen, knowing he was so much bigger than me,” she said.

After the alleged rape, Florence waited for someone to come help her, but said it took hours before anyone checked on her.

“I fell asleep hugging my knees to my chest, hoping he wouldn’t come back.”

She had become a patient at the hospital after allegedly being raped by a stranger she had met online three months earlier.

Florence’s parents feared she was attempting suicide and took her to the mental health service.

“It was the worst day of our lives, or so we thought,” said her father, Luke (not his real name).

Her mother Rachel (not her real name) said: “I remember leaving her (at the hospital) and crying all the way home because as a mum you just want to be there for your baby.”

Parents don’t understand how an alleged second sexual assault happened in a hospital.

“Absolutely heartbreaking that the same thing happened to him in less than three months. It actually broke me,” Luke said.

A year later, they say they still have no real information about what happened in Florence.

“We had to fight very hard just to find out the basic details of what happened to our little girl that night,” Rachel said.

A review of Florence’s assault found that staff on duty failed to complete their hourly checks between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. because they had “sequestered” themselves in the nurses’ station.

Rachel and Luke said they were told it was because the nurses were afraid of the patient who allegedly attacked their daughter.

“There is security at this hospital 24 hours a day. I don’t understand why this happened, why no one was called,” Luke said.

The family was unable to obtain CCTV footage from the night, but the review indicates that at 12:33 a.m. the vision showed the male patient crawling on the floor and entering Florence’s room.

There are also discrepancies between what the review found – nurses remained in their stations – and what notes on CCTV footage show – some nurses were seen walking around and checking patient rooms.

The family believes they should be allowed to view the video footage because it is the only way to understand what happened.

Valerie Jovanovic, chief executive of the Western Australian Child and Adolescent Health Service, told Daily Mail Australia that “immediate and comprehensive support was provided to those involved and referrals were made to the relevant authorities.”

“A full review was carried out immediately by the Child and Adolescent Health Service and independent investigations were undertaken by the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist and the Mental Health Defense Service, both independent statutory bodies ” she said.

“Recommended action has since been taken and further work continues. »

She added that “$7.7 million has recently been allocated to make changes to the service… I want to reassure families that patient safety remains our top priority. »

Florence’s parents fear that she will no longer be able to go to the hospital for treatment.

Florence was 13 at the time of the alleged assault at Perth Children’s Hospital (pictured) and thought being interviewed about it could harm her mental health, so she wrote about it.

“When she’s older, what if she wants to have a baby? How will this work for her with the extreme trauma she has experienced? Rachel said.

Their daughter said she didn’t blame the patient who allegedly attacked her – she said the hospital had a duty to keep her safe.

“Even though this boy destroyed a part of me, I know he was also failed by the system.”

This story and others will be broadcast on Triple J’s Hack Program Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.