Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Colbert Returns With a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Colbert Returns With a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

    CBS

    Like his fellow Strike Force Five cohorts, Stephen Colbert is back. The Late Show host seemed positively giddy to be back in the studio on Monday, following a five-month absence due to the recent writers’ strike.

    While he made sure to weigh in on the many headlines he wasn’t able to joke about in real time—including Lauren Boebert being thrown out of a musical production of Beetlejuice for “yanking her date’s crank”—he seemed relieved to have returned just in time to talk about the most monumental story of the day: “world leader” Taylor Swift cheering on rumored beau Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Jets on their home turf on Sunday.

    “Taylor drank some dranks [and] hung out with Blake Lively, while injured Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat alone in the Sadness Box,” Colbert reported. But what really impressed the host was how the mere possibility of Swift’s appearance at the game turning East Rutherford, New Jersey into an overnight tourist destination.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nobel Prize winner Denis Mukwege unveils DR Congo presidential bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    ‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The 10 best countries to live in if you’re a woman and want to go to school, get a job, and be politically empowered

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy