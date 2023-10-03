Jimmy Fallon Returns With Emotional Message in First Show After Damning Report

NBC

The past five months have been rough for Jimmy Fallon.

It started on day one of the WGA strike when one of his staffers publicly called him out for ghosting his own writers at a meeting about the late-night work stoppage. Then came the damning Rolling Stone report about his allegedly “toxic” backstage behavior including hangover-fueled outbursts and dismissive treatment that brought writers to tears.

When Fallon finally returned to the Tonight Show stage on Monday night, he surprised nobody by declining to directly address the allegations against him, instead lobbing jokes at Lauren Boebert and The Golden Bachelor and performing a song on the ukulele about everything else he’d missed over the summer.

