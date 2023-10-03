Mike Lindell says MyPillow’s now facing multiple IRS audits

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his pillow company is now facing five audits from the IRS.

Lindell told Steve Bannon on the latter’s “War Room” podcast on Saturday that IRS auditors were looking into earnings made by his call center contract workers.

The audits concerned commissions earned by some employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindell said.

“It started in California. Now there’s three other states that are coming at MyPillow. And Steve, it’s disgusting,” Lindell told Bannon.

“They just keep attacking. Now they’re going after our employees. They made it very personal,” Lindell added.

The pillow magnate further claimed that the audits were politically motivated because of his support for former President Donald Trump’s groundless election fraud claims.

“This is something that hasn’t happened in 15 years, and all of a sudden there’s 5 IRS audits against MyPillow in three different years,” Lindell told Bannon.

Insider was unable to independently verify Lindell’s claims about the audits. Representatives for MyPillow and the IRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Lindell has continually claimed that the financial crises he and MyPillow have encountered are happening because of his support for Trump.

Last month, Lindell claimed that MyPillow was financially crippled after American Express slashed its credit line.

Lindell is also fighting a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from the voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems, and another from Smartmatic.

In July, Lindell auctioned off equipment from his pillow factory in Minnesota. Lindell said at the time that his company had lost more than $100 million in retail sales.

