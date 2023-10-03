Chicago Woman, 104, Attempts to Break Record for Oldest Skydiver Previously Held by an Australian Woman

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 104-year-old Chicago woman hopes to become the oldest person to ever skydive after leaving her walker on the ground and performing a tandem jump in northern Illinois.

Key points: Dorothy Hoffner made her jump at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa on Sunday

The dive lasted 7 minutes

The world record was formerly held by Australian Irene O’Shea at 102 years old.

“Age is just a number,” Dorothy Hoffner told a cheering crowd moments after touching down Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the Chicago reported Tribune.

The Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by Swedish Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, 103, and was previously held by Australian Irene O’Shea, then 102.

But Skydive Chicago is working to get Guinness World Records to certify Ms. Hoffner’s jump as a record, WLS-TV reported.

Ms. Hoffner made her first skydive at the age of 100. On Sunday, she left her walker just before the plane – a Skyvan – and was helped up the steps to join the others waiting inside to parachute.

“Let’s go, let’s go, Geronimo!” » Mrs. Hoffner said after sitting down.

During her first skydive, she said she had to be pushed out of the plane. But on Sunday, attached to an instructor, Ms. Hoffner insisted on directing the 4,100-meter jump.

Dorothy Hoffner said the experience was wonderful. (Daniel Wilsey via AP)

She looked calm and confident as the plane was in the air shortly before heading over the edge and jumping into the air. She fell from the plane head first, performing a perfect forward roll in the sky, before flying steadily in free fall.

Friends rushed to share her congratulations once she landed after the 7-minute dive, while someone brought in Ms Hoffner’s red walker. She got up quickly and was asked how it felt to be back on the ground.

“Wonderful,” Ms. Hoffner said.

“But it was wonderful up there. It was all delicious, wonderful, it couldn’t have been better.”

After her jump, Ms. Hoffner’s mind quickly turned to the future and other challenges. The lifelong Chicagoan, who is set to turn 105 in December, said she might take a hot air balloon ride next.

“I’ve never been to one of those,” she said.

Australia’s record

In 2018, Adelaide’s Irene O’Shea claimed the record as the world’s oldest skydiver, aged 102 at the time.

According to the Australian Skydiving Federation, the world record jump was Ms O’Shea’s third. She first took the plunge on her 100th birthday to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association SA.

MND South Australia said Irene lost her beloved daughter to illness and had been an active supporter ever since.

Ms O’Shea spoke about the jump during her appearance on You Can’t Ask That – describing it as her most remarkable experience.

“I did a tandem jump from 14,000 feet,” she told the program.

“It was truly incredible.

“I really enjoyed it and look forward to doing another one if my hip heals soon enough.”

Mrs. O’Shea died peacefully in 2022, aged 105 years and 356 days.

