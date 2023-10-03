Ariana Grande spends time with renowned songwriter Max Martin in New York City after watching his Broadway show & Juliet

<!–

Ariana Grande beamed with happiness as she spent quality time with hitmaker Max Martin in New York City.

The 30-year-old music artist – who was spotted at Disneyland with Ethan Slater – featured the Swedish songwriter, 52, in her latest Instagram post.

The carousel of images showed the two musicians smiling together on a New York rooftop as the sunset took place behind them.

Ariana chewed with her eyes closed, revealing a dimple on her cheek as her blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

The post was shared after the singer attended the Broadway play & Juliet, which was written by playwright David West Read and features lyrics from Martin’s biggest pop music hits.

She’s a fan: The post was shared after the singer attended the Broadway play & Juliet, which was written by playwright David West Read and features lyrics from Martin’s biggest pop music hits

Grande also reposted an adorable video clip in which she couldn’t contain her excitement as she met the stars of the show after the performance.

The outtake showed the petite Florida-born artist in a brown leather trench coat layered over a black faux-neck dress.

The No Tears Left To Cry music artist rocked her signature ponytail and wore tortoiseshell sunglasses on her head.

She wore black gloves as she walked across the stage with her Playbill literature in hand.

Grande was thrilled as she collected autographs from the critically acclaimed play’s talented cast of actors and actresses.

The star, who filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez on September 18, also posed for selfies with the talent.

She also included in her image slideshow a photo of Max smiling as he sat at a table in a restaurant.

Two Ariana songs written by Martin – Problem and Break Free – appear in the piece.

Footage: Grande also reposted an adorable video clip in which she couldn’t contain her excitement as she met the stars of the show after the performance

Cute: Ariana included in her image slideshow a photo of Max smiling while sitting at a table in a restaurant

Image Selection: She smiled with her eyes closed, revealing a dimple in her cheek

Flipped, the artistic pop star showed herself sitting in the seat of a luxury car

Silhouette: The hitmaker uploaded a selfie with her shadow against a light-colored wall

The post comes after the music sensation was spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland with her new love interest.

The singer and the actor, 31, seem to be enjoying their budding romance and “all her friends love him,” a source close to the star told DailyMail.com exclusively.

The insider said of the trip to the theme park: “They went with a big group of friends, including Ariana’s mom and brother.”

Slater, who has a one-year-old son, filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in July.