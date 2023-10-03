Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch’s does wild X-rated radio interview about his sex life with his wife of 44 years Libby

<!–

David ‘Kochie’ Koch admitted to using ‘sex cards’ with his wife Libby during an X-rated interview on KIIS FM’s Will and Woody on Tuesday.

Kochie spoke to radio host ‘Rude Jude’ on the Logies red carpet this year, where she recommended the cards to spice up the couple’s sex life.

The beloved presenter stopped by the program on Tuesday to review the fun toy with Jude.

“They went well,” he said. “Lib froze me out when I first brought them home, but then she became intrigued. And let me tell you, they put a little spice back into the relationship. Jude, I will be forever grateful.”

“I’m more exhausted now than I have been working on Sunrise since your rude card game,” he added with a laugh.

Kochie then asked Jude for more naughty games for him and his wife of 44 years to play.

“I think we have a few things. The ring for sex bell. Kochie, if Lib is outside and you want her to come in or something,” she suggested.

‘It’s a nice red bell and it has a ring for sex. When you call, she comes running.’

“That sounds right up our alley,” he replied.

Kochie and Libby have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz, getting married in 1979.

The veteran TV star recently revealed why he and his wife Libby never let fame go to their heads despite their huge success.

“We’re not caught up in that TV bubble that can lead you astray and give you an inflated view of yourself,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve never had that before, and I’m grateful.”

Libby also revealed to the publication that her husband actually asked her to keep him grounded years ago.

“That was something we talked about when he started doing it. He said, ‘You have to keep me grounded, and I know you will keep me under control,’” she said.

“I think because he’s so down to earth and such a regular guy, he’s more relatable and has probably given him longevity in his job.”

The couple share four children: daughters Samantha, 42, Bree, 38, and Georgina, 32, and son Alexander, 35.