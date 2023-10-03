Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NNA – Al-Joumhouria:
No presidential breakthrough… Qatari action: a conflict of choices…Syrian refugee influx threatens all Lebanon
Al-Akhbar:
Nasrallah: To facilitate refugees#39; departure to Europe
Al-Binaa:
Nasrallah reshuffles regional and presidential cards, calls for national strategy to address Syrians#39; displacement
An-Nahar:
Mediations receding by the day, Nasrallah upbeat about offshore exploration
