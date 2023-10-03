Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By

Al-Joumhouria:

No presidential breakthrough… Qatari action: a conflict of choices…Syrian refugee influx threatens all Lebanon

Al-Akhbar:

Nasrallah: To facilitate refugees#39; departure to Europe

Al-Binaa:

Nasrallah reshuffles regional and presidential cards, calls for national strategy to address Syrians#39; displacement

An-Nahar:

Mediations receding by the day, Nasrallah upbeat about offshore exploration

