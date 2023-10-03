‘I’ve never seen my dad so depressed, he was in a bad way’: Conor Benn ‘fell out of love with boxing after testing positive’ and watched his father slump into depression… but insists it will be worth it if he can help ‘change the law around testing’

Conor Benn defeated Rodolfo Orozco on his return to the ring in Orlando last month

Benn struggles with the fact that he will always be associated with his positive tests

To follow Mail Sport’s boxing YouTube channel for the latest videos and images

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Conor Benn has struggled to come to terms with the fact that people will always associate his name with last year’s positive drug tests and revealed how his father fell into a deep depression during the height of his clomiphene case.

Benn said the situation involving his failed drug tests made him “fall out of boxing” and wonder whether he should leave the professional side of the sport for good.

The 26-year-old also revealed how his father, Nigel – a former two-weight world champion – fell into depression during the investigation into his failed drug tests, claiming he had never seen his father in such a bad state. way’.

However, Benn hopes his experience will help “change the testing they do for clomiphene” and “change the law” regarding testing for substances found in food.

Benn cruised to a unanimous decision victory over little-known Mexican Rodolfo Orozco in his long-awaited return to boxing in Orlando last month.

Conor Benn (pictured above) is struggling to come to terms with the fact that people will always associate his name with last year’s positive drug tests

Traces of clomiphene were found in his system prior to his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr

Benn revealed how his father fell into a deep depression during the height of his case

Although Benn’s ban in Britain was lifted by the National Anti-Doping Panel in July, the fighter still faces a possible two-year ban in this country pending the outcome of appeals against that decision by the BBBofC and UK Anti-Doping, first, MailSport reports.

Nevertheless, Benn – who now has a professional record of 22-0 (14 knockouts) – resumed his career last month at the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando after obtaining a license in Texas.

During an interview with Mail Sport ahead of that fight, Benn spoke about his excitement to get back in the ring and reassert his authority over the division before opening up about the toll the clomiphene situation has taken on him.

When asked how he felt about the fact that people will always associate his name with the negative finding, Benn said, “You know what, it was really hard for me to accept at one point. I thought, I don’t even want to fight. If this is how it’s going to be, I don’t even want to fight.

‘It took my love away from boxing. Everything. The sooner you come to terms with it, the sooner you accept it, this is what it is. If I could change the testing they do for clomiphene then it would have been worth it in the end.

‘I still wanted to work with UKAD, regardless of the outside. I am willing to work with them and that goes without saying. I wouldn’t have spent all this money, hundreds of thousands of euros in legal fees and scientists, for nothing.

Benn cruised to a unanimous decision victory over little-known Mexican Rodolfo Orozco in his long-awaited return to boxing in Orlando last month

“So if we can change the law on it, that would be great. I can’t say it was worth it because what I went through was so hard. But I would feel better about the situations. That something good came out of this.”

Benn – who previously admitted to having suicidal thoughts after his career was threatened – went on to speak about the impact the situation has had on his family.

The 26-year-old said: “It has definitely taken a toll on my family. I don’t think I’ve ever seen my father so depressed. I’ve never seen him so bad. It’s been a difficult time. Then there’s Tony, Eddie, everyone has suffered from this in the last year.

“It wasn’t anyone’s fault, it was just a situation that happened and there was nothing we could do to prevent it from happening. Could we have handled the situation better? Yes, we could have done that, but you live and you learn. That’s that. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, so here we are.”