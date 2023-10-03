Woman’s brilliant clap back at catcaller goes viral after revealing the clever hack she employed at a construction site

Daphne Berry, 28, from Australia, shared her response to the man on TikTok

She followed Kyle’s advice, Prue, in her “How to Annoy Men” series.

Berry was delighted to discover that the condescending line worked wonderfully.

An Australian woman has gone viral after revealing the brilliant way she responded to a construction worker who heckled her in front of her colleagues.

Daphne Berry, 28, is known as @berridaph on TikTok, where she shares her opinions and comedic stories about her life with her nearly 180,000 followers.

The content creator explained in a recent video that she used influencer Kyle Prue’s response to her ‘insults’How to upset men‘ series.

When a construction worker harassed her as she walked by, she was not perturbed and did not try to ignore him. Instead, she claimed she thought he was begging for money.

“This man just called me outside a construction site, so I yelled to him, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any change,’” she said with a laugh.

“And the way all the men on the construction site started laughing at him and pointing fingers at him and made him feel so shitty.”

Like many other TikTokers who put Prue’s advice to the test, she was delighted to discover that it really works.

‘It’s so simple. “Sorry, I don’t have any change,” she concluded.

Berry’s video has been viewed 3.7 million times and received more than 2,600 comments since it was posted on September 29.

Many women said they would remember the line the next time they found themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

‘AHAHA yes! I use this line,” one person wrote.

“I keep it in the back of my brain,” someone else agreed.

“I love it,” added another. “I really try.”

Some users admitted they didn’t understand why the line was insulting and asked other viewers to explain the joke to them.

Others shared that they would be too afraid to use this line, for fear it would only provoke the man.

“I would do that but I’m not ready to die,” one woman commented.

“Why would I be too scared to do this thinking they would come attack me,” someone else asked.

There were also a few fans who tagged Prue to let her know that her “gospel is spreading.”