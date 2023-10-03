Republicans Try to Have It Both Ways on the Auto Strike

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/UAW

For decades, Republicans have campaigned on promises to weaken organized labor.

But in the face of a pivotal moment for the labor movement—a historic auto workers walkout—some GOP candidates are trying to talk about anything but the strike.

The area surrounding Lansing, Michigan—where some 2,000 United Auto Workers members are on strike at a General Motors plant—is the turf of Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, one of the most competitive in the country.

