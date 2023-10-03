Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Don’t Feel Bad for Kevin McCarthy—He Dug His Own Grave

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , ,
    Don’t Feel Bad for Kevin McCarthy—He Dug His Own Grave

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    It’s hard to imagine a person facing a tougher work environment than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the past week—with criticism raining down on all sides and an insurgent campaign to oust him from his long-sought role.

    But there’s no reason to feel bad for him, according to The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy on this week’s episode.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wildlife Expert Struck by Lightning in Terrifying Encounter during Florida Everglades Promo Video

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady Given Green Light to Become Minority Owner of the Las Vegas Aces, Awaits NFL Approval for Raiders Bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Check out the animated slides that helped a golf-betting app raise $2 million from VCs and $50,000 from users

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wildlife Expert Struck by Lightning in Terrifying Encounter during Florida Everglades Promo Video

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady Given Green Light to Become Minority Owner of the Las Vegas Aces, Awaits NFL Approval for Raiders Bid

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Check out the animated slides that helped a golf-betting app raise $2 million from VCs and $50,000 from users

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    The US dollar jumps to its highest level in 10 months versus rival currencies

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy