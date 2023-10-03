AFL WAG Tayla Damir building new house in Perth after welcoming first child with husband Nathan Broad

<!–

Tayla Damir welcomed her first child with her AFL star husband Nathan Broad in August.

And the couple are expanding into a new home for their family, with the AFL WAG announcing they have started work on a new home in Perth.

The former Love Island Australia star shared the news in an Instagram Stories Post on Tuesday.

‘Sharing the process of our construction in Perth. Excited is an understatement,” she wrote with a photo of an interior.

‘Baby steps. She shares our search for our architect and builder,” she added alongside further photos.

The 26-year-old announced the arrival of her daughter earlier this year.

“Samara Margot Broad,” she wrote in her caption, revealing the little girl’s sweet name.

In February, Tayla opened up about her pregnancy experience and shared the things she learned during her first trimester.

She compiled a long list of “things no one warns you about during pregnancy” and shared it on her Instagram.

First on her list was ‘the stress you feel as a pregnant woman’.

“The stress of not always knowing if your child is okay,” she wrote, adding, “The long wait between ultrasounds to check if he or she is still alive.”

The AFL glamor couple, who married last year, shared the good news of their impending parenthood on social media on Friday, February 3.

The couple tied the knot in the Gold Coast hinterland surrounded by family, friends and fellow influencers, all of whom were banned from using their phones as Tayla walked down the aisle.