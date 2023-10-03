The Mail Tests the ‘Crazy Comfy’ Cariuma Sneakers – World’s Most Comfortable Travel Shoe, Loved by A-Listers like Robert Downey Jr and Helen Mirren

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dame Helen Mirren, comedian Pete Davidson and actors Robert Downey Jr, Brooke Shields, Alexandra Daddario and Jon Hamm are just some of the celebrities who own a pair.

Cariuma The shoes have attracted a cult fan base and one of their biggest appeals is that they promise to be “incredibly comfortable” for traveling.

Mirren was seen wearing the ethical footwear brand’s OCA Low shoes as she arrived in the south of France for the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Mad Men star Hamm was spotted wearing the Ibi Low Cariumas on the streets from Los Angeles, while Daddario wore the brand’s shoes. Salvas sneakers during the holidays with her producer husband Andrew Form.

To see if they live up to the hype as a super comfortable travel shoe, I’m testing two pairs on a trip to Edinburgh.

I opted for the Catiba Pro Low shoes (£120/$146), similar to a pair once worn by Davidson on Saturday Night Liveand the Low OCA shoes (£89/$109) – Mirren’s preferred style, although mine are ‘Pantone white’ rather than the actress’s preferred emerald shade.

There’s a bit of theater involved in unpacking them. An illustrated card, placed on the crepe swaddled sneakers, explains what the shoe is made of, from raw natural rubber to organic cotton canvas. Cardboard shoe racks spell out the phrases “we’re saving your spot” and “trade us, just add feet.” Small tags wrapped around the laces carry messages like “mindful mind, comfortable feet.”

The design philosophy of the shoe brand, founded in Brazil in 2018 by shoe industry veterans David Python and Fernando Porto, stems from surfing and skateboarding culture, so the shoes themselves have an aesthetic relaxed.

In appearance, they are not a thousand miles from Vans or Converse.

One of the biggest advantages of these shoes is that Cariuma aims to be more durable than major shoe brands.

They are said to offer no break-in time, and my first thought when I try them on is that they are very comfortable indeed. The vegan insoles, made from cork, memory foam and organic castor oil, are supportive and feel nice and bouncy while you walk.

The slip resistance of shoes is put to the test when I arrive in Edinburgh in pouring rain and navigate the city’s steep and slippery cobbled streets. They are quite grippy and the thick rubber soles do not let rainwater through.

During the trip, I take more than 20,000 steps a day. Shoes everywhere live up to their ultra-comfortable reputation, and they’re smart enough to take to dinner, too.

OCA Low shoes. “Vegan insoles, made from cork, memory foam and organic castor oil, are supportive and feel nice and bouncy when you walk,” says Ailbhe.

And one of the biggest advantages is that Cariuma aims to be more durable than the big shoe brands. For example, it works exclusively with ethical factories and clean tanneries and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. So far, more than two million trees have been planted, mainly in the Atlantic Forest of South America.

As for the downsides, the shoes are not the cheapest, like sneakers are. Canvas models can get dirty easily, although they can be washed by hand. The shoes have a sturdy silhouette, so they are not easy to store in a backpack while traveling. They are also better suited to city wandering than intense wilderness expeditions.

That said, next time I’m in town, I’ll definitely be taking my couple with me. I can see why Cariuma sneakers have gotten the celebrity seal of approval. Life in the shoes of the stars is exceptionally comfortable.