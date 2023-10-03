Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Weather: Scattered drizzle in early morning, rising temperatures

    NNA – Wednesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy with scattered drizzles in the early morning hours and rising temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    Coastal temperatures: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 14 to 24 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 14 to 25 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

    Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

    Coastline humidity: 65 to 85%

    Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 28 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:33

    Sunset: 18:21

