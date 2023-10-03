Weather: Scattered drizzle in early morning, rising temperatures

NNA – Wednesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy with scattered drizzles in the early morning hours and rising temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

nbsp;

Coastal temperatures: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 14 to 24 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 14 to 25 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

Coastline humidity: 65 to 85%

Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 28 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:33

Sunset: 18:21

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.A.H.