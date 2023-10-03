Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Three Scientists Win Nobel Prize in Physics for Developing Technique to Generate Attosecond Light Pulses

    Three Scientists Win Nobel Prize in Physics for Developing Technique to Generate Attosecond Light Pulses

    By Jonathan Chadwick for Mailonline

    Published: 05:59EDT, October 3, 2023 | Updated: 06:00 EDT, October 3, 2023

    The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded today to a trio of scientists for their technique for creating pulses of light that last just “attoseconds” – a billionth of a billionth of a second.

    Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy.

    The electron is one of the three basic subatomic particles – along with protons and neutrons – that make up atoms, the basic components of all matter.

    It is common for several scientists working in related fields to share the prize, which includes £841,000 ($1.14 million) and a gold medal.

    The Nobel Prize in Physics is one of the most prestigious awards in science and has long honored discoveries about the fundamental forces of nature and cosmic phenomena.

    It is awarded “for innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”

    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the latest recipient on Tuesday from its impressive Session Hall in Stockholm at 10:45 BST (05:45 EDT).

