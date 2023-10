NNA – Lebanese Kataeb Party Head, Sami Gemayel, on Tuesday received the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, who paid him a farewell visit.

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments in the country.nbsp;

The meeting took place in the presence of MP Selim Sayegh.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y