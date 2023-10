NNA – Armenia#39;s parliament on Tuesday ratified the founding statute of the International Criminal Court, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague, in a move certain to irritate its ally Russia.

A spokeswoman for parliament said 60 deputies had voted to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC, and to adopt a statement on retroactive recognition of ICC jurisdiction, and 22 had voted against. mdash; Reuters

