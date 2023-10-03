Nick and Christian outshine Radha and Prabha, emerging as victorious winners of My Kitchen Rules

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

My Kitchen Rules aired its gripping grand finale on Tuesday night, which saw identical twins Radha and Prabha compete against best friends Nick and Christian.

In the end, Radha and Prabha emerged victorious, taking home $100,000 in prize money.

Radha and Prabha walked away with a score of 27, while Nick and Christian were close with 25.

“I think I have goosebumps right now. We are so grateful. We are going to live one of our biggest dreams that we have dreamed of together,” Prahbha said.

Tensions were high during the thrilling episode where the judges tasked the teams with the high-pressure challenge of preparing a four-course meal for 100 people.

My Kitchen Rules aired its gripping grand finale on Tuesday night, which saw identical twins Radha and Prabha (pictured) take on their best friends Nick and Christian.

In the end, Radha and Prabha emerged victorious, taking home $100,000 in prize money. Pictured alongside judges Manu Feildel, Nigella Lawson and Colin Fassnidge

“Teams, this evening you will have to serve a four-course meal, consisting of a starter, a seafood dish, a main course and a dessert,” judge Manu Feildel told the teams , worried.

“You know what we expect. A perfect four course menu, so no drama there,” added fellow judge Colin Fassnidge.

The two teams then got to work, with Radha and Prabha, 26, preparing a spicy fish fry with yellow dhal while Nick, 36, and Christian, 34, prepared delicious flank steaks with a jus of red wine for their opening course.

After tasting both teams’ dishes after grueling cooking, the judges admitted that they were both delicious and said that both teams had worked so hard to prepare a great meal.

Tensions were high during the thrilling episode where the judges tasked the teams with the high-pressure challenge of preparing a four-course meal for 100 people. Pictured left to right: judges Manu Feildel, Nigella Lawson and Colin Fassnidge

However, only one team could be crowned the winner and the judges shocked the room by announcing that Radha and Prabha had edged out their competitors to a narrow victory.

Both teams seemed stunned by this announcement, as both teams admitted that their competitors had tried so hard.

“Think back to tonight and be so proud of what you did. It was a pleasure eating your food,” Colin told the teams.

“Standing here in these white heads, it’s real, like oh my God,” Radha said in shock.

This comes after MKR grand finalist Christian shared the surprising gesture judge Manu Feildel offered once the cameras stopped rolling.

“Teams, this evening you will have to serve a four-course meal, consisting of a starter, a seafood dish, a main course and a dessert,” judge Manu Feildel told the teams , worried. Pictured: best friends Nick and Christian

According to the Melbourne hotel worker, he and teammate Nick were pleasantly surprised when Manu approached them backstage.

In an interview with 7LifeChristian said he was “taken by surprise” by the judge’s kindness and generosity.

On Tuesday night, Christian and Nick are set to face New South Wales twins Radha and Prabha in the highly anticipated grand final, marking the culmination of a tense competition that has lasted weeks.

The two Victorian friends revealed that Manu and Colin played an important role in helping them through some difficult personal moments off-camera throughout the competition.