Shocking moment supercar tour crash kills couple in Ferrari after they smashed into a Lamborghini, and caused a campervan to flip over as they tried to overtake on an Italian road

This is the shocking moment a crash on a supercar tour killed a couple in a Ferrari after they crashed into a Lamborghini and caused a caravan to overturn as they tried to overtake on an Italian road.

The blue Lamborghini was trying to overtake the white motorhome driving in front of it as a line of colorful sports cars advanced along the road in southern Sardinia yesterday.

But seconds later, footage shows the red Ferrari behind him trying to overtake at the same time, causing the Lamborghini to crash under the caravan, which then flipped violently to its side.

The blue Lamborghini appears badly damaged on the side of the road, surrounded by a cloud of dust and smoke, with the motorhome blocking both lanes.

The Ferrari, not seen on the other side of the caravan, also rolled across the road, where it caught fire, trapping the couple inside, according to reports.

They were burned to death in yesterday’s incident, according to local media.

The Swiss tourists who died in the Ferrari were identified as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67.

Firefighters and air ambulance operators were working at the scene and the road was closed due to the incident.

A couple from Selva di Val Gardena, aged 61 and 62, who were traveling in the motorhome were injured and taken to hospital. An Indian couple traveling in the Lamborghini was also injured and hospitalized.

The supercars were circulating in the municipality of San Giovanni Suergiu, in southern Sardinia.

The couple had left Forte Village and were heading to Mores, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports.

Local media said Ferrari and Lamborghini drivers were taking part in the Sardinia Supercar Tour, a gathering of luxury sports cars.

The remains of the three vehicles have been seized by authorities while the investigation continues.