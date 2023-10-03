Ukraine: Orchestra from Russian-held city of Mariupol gets new home in Kyiv

In Ukraine, more than half of Mariupol’s inhabitants have fled the southern city, preferring not to live under Russian occupation. Among them are conductor Vasyl Kryachuk and some of his musicians, who decided to rebuild the orchestra he himself founded some 35 years ago. The “Renaissance” chamber orchestra of Mariupol has now found refuge in the capital Kyiv. Kryachuk showcases the Ukrainian repertoire, in particular scores that are rarely performed or have been overshadowed by pieces from Russian composers, whom he boycotts. FRANCE 24’s Tarek Kai reports.

