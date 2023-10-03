Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri discusses healthcare sector related affairs with Health Minister Abiad, broaches general situation with MP Baarini

    NNA -House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Abiad.

    Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the current general situation, and affairs related to the countryrsquo;s healthcare and hospitalization sectors.

    Speaker Berri then received MP Walid Baarini, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political developments, and relevant demands and developmental affairs.

    Among Speaker Berrirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Tawfic Sultan.

