Mikati discusses Lebanese University situation with Caretaker Education Minister and LU President, meets Moroccan and Argentinian ambassadors, ESCWA’s Dashti, Balamand University delegation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday held a meeting at the Grand Serail with Caretaker National Education Minister Abbas Halabi, and Lebanese University (LU) President, Professor Dr. Bassam Badran, in the presence of a delegation from the LU And a delegation from the LU Full-Time Professors League, headed by Dr. Antoine Charbel.

Discussions touched on the current situation of the Lebanese University and related affairs.nbsp;

On emerging, Caretaker Minister Halabi said that they discussed the challenges facing the start of the new university year at the Lebanese University.nbsp;

Caretaker Premier Mikati later received Morocco#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mhammed Grine, with whom he discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

During the meeting, Ambassador Grine thanked the Prime Minister for Lebanonrsquo;s solidarity with Morocco in its ordeal as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck the High Atlas region and left thousands of victims.

Ambassador Grinenbsp;stressed that Morocco appreciates Lebanonrsquo;s willingness to support the relief efforts being made.

The Prime Minister also received Argentinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mauricio Alice, who paid him a farewell visit.

Mikati then welcomed at the Grand Serail, the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), nbsp;Rola Dashti, with whom he discussed cooperation dossiers between Lebanon and the international organization.

The PM also received a delegation representing the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X, and the University of Balamand, who extended to the Premier an invitation to attend an international scientific conference to be held on October 16 at the University of Balamand.

