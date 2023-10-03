The Reality of Life at Sea: My Experience Living on a Cruise Ship

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman has revealed what it’s really like to live life on board a cruise ship after spending half the year at sea.

Christine Kesteloo, a former cruise director, travels on the Holland America Cruise Line alongside her husband Piet, who works as a chief staff engineer.

Christine shares with her her in-depth knowledge of life on board 738,000 subscribers on TikTokincluding detailing what she can and cannot do as someone who lives as a “guest, but also a crew member.”

Recently, she documented their 77 days aboard the ship as it left the dock in Vancouver, Canada, heading to Alaska.

The ship lover, who is now a freelance content creator, explained that she sailed for free with her husband and lived on the ship with him while he worked.

The rest of the year they live in their house in the Netherlands.

“While I live on the cruise ship, I live as a guest but also as a crew,” she told her followers in a recent clip, with over 13.5 million views .

Although Christine can do most of the things that paying customers can do, there are some things that she is prohibited from doing.

“Number one, the game,” she shared. “I’m not allowed to go sit at a slot machine and play hard until I win.”

She explained that this is because “it would look a little weird if, as the wife of the chief staff engineer, I won a big jackpot.”

Like paying passengers, Christine is allowed in guest areas. However, unlike guests, she is also allowed to go to crew areas.

“But that said, when I’m in the crew areas, I still have to wear my badge visible so they know I’m one of them and have the right to go down there.” , she explained.

Christine then listed the amenities she is allowed to use.

“I’m allowed to use the pool,” she shared. “The gym I can use, (I) can use the spa – I can use all these amenities for guests.

However, she said it was important that she was respectful to paying guests.

“I always play by the rule of thumb: If the pool is full, I make sure to get up and give guests a seat. It’s just the right thing to do,” she said.

“I don’t think a crew member taking his seat is the right thing to do.”

Finally, Christine explained how and what food and drinks she is allowed to consume on board – and how much it costs.

Christine has always enjoyed life at sea, explaining in an older video that it’s where she met her husband.

“The food on board is free,” she explained. “If I want soda or a drink, I pay 50 percent.

She revealed some of the other benefits of being a crew member – or at least being treated like one.

“I also get a discount in the stores and a discount in the spa area,” Christine said. On the Internet, I also benefit from a reduced rate.

‘Wait, what WHAT!?! You live on a cruise ship AND you live in the Netherlands?!? Oh my God, you’re LIVINNGGGGG,’ one exclaimed.

“What I learned: I have to marry a chief of staff engineer,” joked another.

“TikTok always shows me a new way of life,” added another.