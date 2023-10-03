As a skincare expert, here are the four things I steer clear of to maintain a youthful complexion without wrinkles.

Sunburn, acne and over-exfoliating your face can destroy the skin barrier

A lack of sebum can cause dry skin and speed up the aging process, experts say

It is known that drinking plenty of water and cutting down on alcohol are essential for anti-aging skin.

But even those who think they’re following the steps for a glowing complexion may unknowingly have habits that promote wrinkles.

Nina Prisk, aesthetics and anti-ageing expert at Update Aesthetics, with clinics in London and Cornwall, prides herself on keeping skin wrinkle-free.

Here she reveals the four things she avoids to stay young.

The best way to avoid the negative effects of pimples is to use topical cosmetics, eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and prevent wrinkles, experts say.

Wear makeup during the night

Forgetting to take off your makeup when you go to bed can accelerate skin aging, she claims.

“This is the equivalent of smothering the skin,” Ms Prisk said.

She added: ‘When we sleep, our skin repairs itself, something that is not crucial for skin healing and optimal health.’

But wearing makeup at night disrupts the skin’s production of sebum – a sticky, oily substance the body releases to keep the skin hydrated.

It is also vital for fighting free radicals, which break down collagen and can lead to wrinkles and sagging skin.

Mrs Prisk said: ‘Sebum is important to keep the skin hydrated and flexible. If its production is negatively affected, it can result in dry skin and accelerate the aging process.”

Skip SPF

SPF is not just for sweltering hot days to prevent your skin from burning.

Wearing it every day, even when it’s cloudy, will keep your skin from becoming saggy and wrinkly, says Ms. Prisk.

The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) light not only increases the risk of skin cancer, but also promotes premature aging.

Ms Prisk said: ‘Exposed to the sun for extended periods of time can result in sagging, wrinkled skin as well as pigment spots and uneven skin tone.

‘And it’s not just in the summer that skipping SPF is a big no; it’s important to wear SPF all year round, even when it’s cloudy.’

Use facial wipes

They may seem like a convenient, quick and easy way to remove makeup, but dermatologists urge people to avoid them.

Experts say facial wipes contain harsh chemicals that strip the skin’s natural oils and disrupt its pH levels, promoting dryness and wrinkles, says Ms. Prisk.

Because wipes are promoted as a makeup remover that doesn’t require water, the chemicals they contain remain on the skin and “continue to negatively impact it for a long period of time after use,” says Ms. Prisk.

This persistent irritation and dry skin is a recipe for premature aging, she warns.

Experts say makeup removing wipes contain harsh chemicals that can strip your skin of its natural oils

Use physical scrubs

Just like facial wipes, scrubbing the skin can also be bad for your skin’s natural barrier.

And while physical scrubbing can help remove blackheads, it also strips the skin’s natural moisture that’s essential for a youthful appearance, says Ms. Prisk.

She said: ‘Physical scrubs can also lead to overdrying of the skin, which can result in cracked, irritated skin and irritation and sensitivity.

‘If you want to exfoliate the skin, choose a chemical exfoliant, such as glycolic acid or salicylic acid.

‘These can benefit skin texture and unclog pores, leading to cleaner, healthier skin.’