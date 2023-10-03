‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Trailer Gives Deeper Look at Netflix World War II Drama

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The official trailer for All the light we can’t see offers an in-depth look at the World War II drama, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller of the same name.

Directed and produced by Shawn Levy, the Netflix limited series stars Mark Ruffalo, Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie and Lars Eidinger. Steven Knight (Peaky blinders) wrote the script.

Told over the course of four episodes, All the light we can’t see “follows Marie-Laure (Loberti), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel (Ruffalo), as they flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.”

They take up residence in a small coastal town called St. Malo with their reclusive uncle, played by Laurie, who broadcasts radio shows as part of the resistance against the Nazis. When Marie-Laure also starts broadcasting, her path collides with kindred spirit Werner (Hofmann), a teenager who enlists Hitler to find the mysterious broadcasters.

“Ladies and gentlemen, before I start my broadcast today, I want to say something,” Marie-Laure opens the trailer and says: “In this time of darkness, of fading cities, I try to remember: light lasts forever; the darkness lasts less than a second when you turn on the light.”

“I know that broadcasting could get me executed,” she continues, before the attic she’s broadcasting from explodes, “but I won’t be silenced.”

The three-minute trailer follows a teaser released in April and the series’ world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

All the light we can’t see releases on Netflix on November 2.