Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army Commander broaches latest developments with EU’s Waele, ATFL, and MPs

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday welcomed in Yarzeh European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Ms. Sandra De Waele, with whom he discussed various matters.

    The Army Commander also received MPs Michel Al-Daher and Asaad Dergham, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

    A delegation representing the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), headed by former Ambassador, Edward Gabriel, also had an audience with the Army Commander who briefed them on the difficulties facing the Lebanese Army, especially within the context of preserving Lebanonrsquo;s security and stability.

