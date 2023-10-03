Culture Minister, ALECSO’s Adra discuss array of cultural affairs

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, on Tuesday welcomed at the National Library – Sanayeh, the Lebanese Republicrsquo;s representative in the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), Ms. Bushra Baghdadi Adra, with whom he discussed an array of cultural affairs, including those related to the ldquo;Business and Partnerships Forumrdquo; to be held soon at the organizationrsquo;s headquarters in Tunisia.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing preparations to celebrate Tripoli as the capital of Arab culture in 2024, and the organization of events that will be held over the course of an entire year.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.