Thursday, October 5, 2023

Elections of teachersrsquo; councilsnbsp;at the invitation of the Teachers Unionrsquo;s Executive Council.nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The General Secretariat of the House of Parliament, the Arab Institute for Parliamentary Training and Legislative Studies, the Lebanese Foundation for Permanent Civil Peace, and the Norwegian Center for Human Rights – University of Oslo, organize a workshop on ldquo;Promoting Human Rights Concepts in Lebanese Religious Confessional Courtsrdquo; with the participation of judges, legal experts, clerics, ministers and MPs, as well as civil society organizations.

9:30nbsp;amnbsp; nbsp; The organizing committee of ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Youth 2023rdquo; launches the Arab Scout Youth Forum titled ldquo;Together to Empower Arab Youthrdquo;, which is organized by the Lebanese Scouts Union in conjunction with the second national scout camp ldquo;Tripoli brings us togetherrdquo;, under the patronage of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the Rachid Karami International Exhibition in Tripoli.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation organizes a field tour for media professionals along the northern border, starting from Simon Shaheen Barracks – Akkar (Command of the First Land Border Regiment).

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The National Science and Research Authority opens the activities of the ldquo;Beirut International Innovation Exhibition BIIS 2023rdquo; under the patronage of caretaker Minister of Labor, Mustafa Bayram, at the Higher Institute for Doctorate in Science and Technology – the Lebanese University, Rafik Hariri University Complex in Hadath.nbsp;

11:00nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the 31st Beirut International Dental Conference under the patronage of House Speaker, Nabih Berri, at Beirutrsquo;s New Waterfront Center.nbsp;

Activities of the International and the Francophone Literary Festival ldquo;Beirut Booksrdquo;, organized by the French Embassy, in cooperation with the French Cultural Center in Lebanon.

11:15 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;A quarter of an hour for national readingrdquo; all of Lebanon reading.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; ldquo;Tarabrdquo; evening, a concert at the Sursock Museum.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; A seminar by Major General Abbas Ibrahim titled ldquo;The State and the Sectarian Crisis in Lebanon and the Necessity of Adhering to the Taif Agreementrdquo;, at the invitation of the Tawfiq Tabbara Center, at the Centerrsquo;s headquarters – Al-Zarif- Beirut.

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Lrsquo;Oreacute;al-UNESCO ldquo;For Women in Sciencerdquo; Levant Regional Young Talents Ceremony, under the patronage and in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Information, Eng. Ziad Makary. The event is organized by L#39;Oreacute;al Liban, in collaboration with the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon (CNRS), and will take place at the Middle East Airlines (MEA) training center in Beirut, during which six Arab women scientists will be honored

7:00nbsp;pmnbsp; nbsp; The launch of the seventh session of ldquo;Karama – Beirut Human Rights Film Festivalrdquo;, organized by the ldquo;961-Arts Associationrdquo;, in cooperation with the United Nations Information Center in Beirut, and in partnership with the Czech Embassy in Beirut, and the International Labor Organization, at the ldquo;Dowar Al-Shamsrdquo; theater – Tayouneh, under the title of ldquo;Hang Onrdquo;.

