Tom Brady Given Green Light to Become Minority Owner of the Las Vegas Aces, Awaits NFL Approval for Raiders Bid

The 46-year-old Brady signed a deal with team owner Mark Davis last year

Brady has also agreed to a deal with Davis to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders

Birmingham City minority partner, cryptocurrency pitchman, health guru, future Fox Sports announcer and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been approved as a minority owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Brady and the Aces announced on March 23 that he had purchased a minority stake in the club, but no specific information was provided at the time. Approval by the league appeared to be a formality as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement praising the acquisition.

Las Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series against the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Brady’s investment in the Aces comes at an extraordinary time for the WNBA. The league is having its most-watched regular season in 21 years and reached its highest attendance in 13 years. Additionally, the 2023 WNBA Draft’s Nielsen ratings rose 42 percent, with an average of 850,000 viewers.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the majority owner of the Aces. Brady has also agreed to buy a minority stake in the NFL club, but new league rules have apparently complicated his approval process. The NFL recently implemented a new no-equity policy that prevents employees who are not family members from receiving equity in teams.

Jim Gray (left), Tom Brady (center) and Mark Davis (right) attend an Aces game in May 2022

Brady talks to Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum, the wife of Giants star Darren Waller

Brady isn’t technically a Raiders employee yet, but as Pro football talk In July, Davis reported that he planned to hire the 45-year-old in some capacity as part of the deal. Davis reportedly informed other owners of this plan during league meetings.

Since the no-equity rule was passed, Davis’ hopes to hire Brady and sell him a piece of the team have been significantly complicated.

Brady previously told the Associated Press that the opportunity to be part of an NFL team was a “dream come true,” but cautioned that he only planned to play a “passive role” with the team.

“As I look at the course of my life, it’s a dream come true to be involved in the NFL,” Brady said. “And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, that’s been a really fun part of my life.”

An NFL spokesperson did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for an update on Brady’s clearance process with the league.

Aces guard Jackie Young drives to the basket against Dallas forward Satou Sabally

The Aces return to the WNBA Finals for a best-of-five series with the New York Liberty

Las Vegas Aces fans celebrate after the Aces’ playoff victory over the Dallas Wings

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attended an Aces game on May 31, 2022, and later sent Las Vegas star Kelsey Plum a jersey and other gifts.

“I am very excited to be joining the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement when the original announcement was made.

‘My love for women’s sports started at a young age when I would go to my older sisters’ competitions. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their achievements together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports and I admire the work that the Aces players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute to that mission in any way as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.’