Boujikian hails modern, attractive, and sophisticated Lebanese industry

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, on Tuesday expressed utmost pride in ldquo;the development of the Lebanese industry, which boasts modern, attractive, and sophisticated designs that meet different nbsp;tastes and that are comparable to their counterparts in international markets, and sometimes exceed them in quality and durability.rdquo;

    Boujikian encouraged industrialists to quot;pursue the options of renewal, modernization and innovation, maintain credibility, and work on long-term policy instead of quick gains.quot;

    He pointed out quot;the importance of praising the Lebanese trademark sector (franchise), which conveys the Lebanese product in its finest form, while providing an integrated service concept that has become widespreadnbsp;in many countries of the world.quot;

