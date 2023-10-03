One of Ukraine’s biggest allies has run out of vital equipment to give it, report says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meet in front of a Challenger 2 tank at a military facility in Dorset, England, on February 8, 2023.

Andrew Matthews/Getty Images

The UK has run out of tanks and missiles to donate to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.An unnamed senior officer told the outlet that other countries would have to help now.The UK has been one of Ukraine biggest allies in the war, providing it with many weapons.

The UK, one of Ukraine’s biggest allies in the war, has run out of crucial equipment to donate, a senior officer told The Telegraph.

“We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford,” the military source, who was not named, told the outlet on Monday.

“We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that,” the person said.

The British Ministry of Defence did not respond to Insider’s multiple requests for comment.

The UK provided £2.3 billion in military support to Ukraine last year, according to government records.

It has been quicker than other allies to send Ukraine new types of weaponry, like its Challenger 2 tanks and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

On Sunday, former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in an op-ed in The Telegraph that he had urged the Prime Minister to increase military support still further.

He said his goal was for Britain to overtake Germany to become Ukraine’s biggerst military supporter in Europe.

But the unnamed military official told The Telegraph that the UK should not be the only one to provide money to Ukraine, saying: “Giving billions more doesn’t mean giving billions of British kit.”

Other countries should also step in to shoulder the burden of supplying Ukraine with “more money and weapons,” the person said.

Continued aid for Ukraine has come into question in recent days, after further support from Ukraine was excluded from a funding bill.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that Western fatigue with the war “will grow,” The Guardian reported.

