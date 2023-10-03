Young People Share their Perceptions of Older Adults: Unveiling the Characteristics

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you were asked to imagine an “older person,” what would come to mind?

According to a new study, the answer depends largely on one’s age.

Care home provider KYN asked more than 1,000 people to describe an elderly person, before feeding their results into AI art generator Midjourney to bring them to life.

The results show that people between 18 and 69 years old consider older people as vulnerable, tired and fragile.

In contrast, people over 70 see older people as friendly, knowledgeable, and knowledgeable.

For the survey, KYN asked 1,663 Britons what they thought about older people in the UK.

The results revealed that 68 percent of people over 70 believe the reality of their lives is at odds with how younger generations view them.

While this older group recognized that there are challenges that come with aging, they were significantly more optimistic than the younger ones.

For example, only nine percent of people over 70 said they worry they won’t be happy later in life, compared to 21 percent of people ages 18 to 69.

The results also showed that people over 70 are significantly less likely to feel lonely than people under 70.

Seventy percent of people ages 18 to 69 say they often feel lonely, compared to 35 percent of people ages 70 and older.

When asked to describe their later lives, younger age groups were much more likely to select words that connoted negativity and limitations.

This included “vulnerable,” “tired,” “grumpy,” “fragile,” and “naive.”

In contrast, those over 70 described their own age group using much more optimistic terms, such as “knowledgeable”, “interesting”, “friendly”, polite, “affectionate”, “intelligent”, “sociable”, “relaxed” and ‘patient’.

To highlight the bias, KYN used Midjourney to create two versions of portraits of four seniors, based on the descriptions given by each age group.

In particular, the versions imagined by the younger group seem unhappy and tired, while the versions dreamed up by the older group are happy and radiant.

Caroline Naidoo, CEO of KYN, said: ‘We have commissioned this study to truly understand the reality of later life and what it means to be perceived as “old” today.

‘Sadly, as we age, we may end up defined by our age, but we are much more than just a number.

“People’s past experiences, current interests and future desires remain as relevant in adult life as ever.”

KYN hopes the study highlights the detrimental impact of stereotyping people based on their age.

“We hope this study will prompt everyone to take note of these findings, whether they work in the care sector or see their older relatives in a new light,” added Ms Naidoo.

“Together we can begin to destigmatize old age.”