Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Jumblatt voices support for peaceful movement in Jabal al-Arab

    Oct 3, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The General Assembly of the Sectarian Council held an expanded meeting at the Druze sectrsquo;s house in Beirut, in the presence of Druze Sheikh, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and a number of sheikhs and figures.

    In the wake of the meeting, Jumblatt said in a statement: ldquo;Wersquo;ve met in this noble house and discussed various internal matters related to the Druze sect and the country. The session was useful, and sessions like this must be repeated.rdquo;

    He added: quot;Wersquo;ve touched on the situation in Jabal al-Arab, and wersquo;ve affirmed support for a peaceful movement whilst avoiding internal or non-internal conflicts.quot;

