Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Sinclair Airs Sponsored Segments Featuring Antisemitic Conspiracist

    KTXS

    More than a dozen Sinclair television stations ran a sponsored gold investment segment featuring far-right podcaster Stew Peters, an antisemitic conspiracy theorist who has called for the execution of journalists and politicians.

    According to Media Matters for America, 16 Sinclair-affiliated stations ran the two-minute segment between May and September, with it most recently airing this past Thursday on KATV’s Good Morning Arkansas.

    It now appears, though, that Sinclair has pulled the segment from its rotation. “We were not aware of the association and are reviewing our internal policies on sponsored content. The segment in question is no longer on our air,” a Sinclair Broadcasting Group spokesperson told Media Matters.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

