The ad-free version of Discovery Plus is getting a price hike

The monthly price for ad-free Discovery Plus is increasing from $6.99 per month to $8.99 per month (plus tax). Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday. The new price goes into effect Tuesday, meaning if you’re already a subscriber, you’ll see the higher price on your “next billing cycle starting November 2,” the company says. The “ad-lite” tier of the streaming service will still be the same price, meaning you can still get it for $4.99 a month.

Discovery Plus gives you access to over 70,000 episodes of shows from networks like TLC, HGTV, Discovery, and Lifetime, meaning it’s a great option for people looking to watch reality shows and unscripted series. Just read my colleague Emma Roth’s article on why you pay for Discovery Plus to get an idea of ​​what’s on offer. And since you can’t get all of Discovery Plus’ content on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s other streaming service, there’s still a reason to pay the now more expensive price for the Discovery-focused subscription.

By the way, you might want to prepare your wallet for more streaming price increases; Netflix will reportedly become more expensive once the Hollywood actors’ strike ends. And Disney will raise the cost of ad-free tiers of Disney Plus and Hulu next week.

