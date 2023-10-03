Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Trump Trial Day 2: New York AG Tries to Drive Wedge Between Trump and Accountant

    Trump Trial Day 2: New York AG Tries to Drive Wedge Between Trump and Accountant

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImages

    On the second day of Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial on Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s investigators began to lay the groundwork to show that the business tycoon’s outside accountants wouldn’t stand by his bogus real estate values.

    The judge was shown agreements Trump made with WeiserMazars, the outside accounting firm he contracted year after year to compile his personal statements of financial condition.

    AG senior enforcement counsel Kevin Wallace presented a notable cautionary warning on the first page of a 2017 engagement letter: “You are responsible for the content of the financial statement, including the estimated current value of assets and the estimated current value of liabilities.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

