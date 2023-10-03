‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Finale Recap: Who Was the Killer?

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

After three seasons of Only Murders in the Building, certain aspects of the show have become all too predictable. For example, in the finale, a killer will inevitably be revealed—but there will be a twist in the story that reveals another side unseen to podcasters Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short). Then, when the murderers have been escorted away in handcuffs, someone new will die. What remains unpredictable, however, is the whodunit, howdunit, and whydunit.

In the last episode, we found out that Death Rattle Dazzle! producer Donna (Linda Emond) attempted to murder Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in an attempt to save her son Cliff’s (Wesley Taylor) first Broadway production. But the rat poison seasoning on Ben’s cookie wasn’t enough to kill the bad lead actor, so someone—presumably Donna, right?—pushed him down the elevator shaft to take him out for good.

Back at the Arconia, where everyone has found a new romantic partner except for poor Charles, the trio attempt to crack the case. Finally, we can really fall in love with Loretta (Meryl Streep), who has been vindicated from her odd obsession with the Glenroys and her fake confession to the murder. She has the final key: the hankie that was in Ben’s hand the night he died. He must have stolen it from whoever pushed him down that shaft.

