8 of the best Halloween costumes worn by presidents and first families

National Archives
Then-first lady Jackie Kennedy went trick-or-treating incognito in 1962.
Bill and Hillary Clinton dressed as James and Dolley Madison at a 1993 White House Halloween party.
George W. Bush’s White House pets wore Halloween costumes in 2007.
Halloween celebrations at the White House date back to 1958, when first lady Mamie Eisenhower filled the historic residence with faux skeletons and jack-o’-lanterns.
Over the years, presidents and first families have worn a variety of costumes. Some have even gone trick-or-treating incognito.
Here are eight photos that show the best Halloween costumes worn by presidents, first ladies, and their families.
Robert Knudsen/White House Photo/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston
Kennedy went trick-or-treating with her sister-in-law, Jean Kennedy Smith. They wore matching garment-bag costumes with eye holes — Smith in red, Kennedy in black. Smith’s son Stephen dressed up as a skeleton, while Kennedy’s daughter Caroline dressed as a witch.
“Worried that Jackie would be recognized by her distinctive voice, I was always the person to knock on the door and pronounce, ‘Trick or treat!'” Smith told Town & Country magazine in 2016. “We made it through several houses anonymously until someone spotted the Secret Service and our cover was blown. Still, we and, most importantly the children, had a marvelous time.”
Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Tricia handed out clown masks to children at the North Portico entrance of the White House.
Karl H. Schumacher/White House Photo/National Archives
The Carters hosted a Halloween party for White House staff featuring a 16-foot jack-o’-lantern decoration at the entrance, according to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.
Their daughter, Amy, dressed up as a clown, while one of their grandsons wore a Superman costume. The president and first lady wore matching black eye masks.
National Archives
The Clintons wore 18th-century-style wigs and attire to the White House Halloween party. The gathering doubled as a birthday party for Hillary, whose birthday is October 26.
Shawn Ehlers/WireImage/Getty Images
The Golden Blast Halloween event at Bungalow 8 was also attended by celebrities such as Michelle Trachtenberg, Lydia Hearst, and Tinsley Mortimer.
Shealah Craighead/White House Photo
India the cat wore a wizard hat and cape. Miss Beazley dressed as a strawberry, and Barney wore a bandana as part of a cowboy costume.
Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images
The Obamas invited local students and military families to come trick-or-treating at the White House.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden’s outfit was more low-key — a navy raincoat and baseball cap.