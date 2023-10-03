Serie A witnessing the rise of USA talents Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah, says ALVISE CAGNAZZO

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After just seven games in Serie A, it has become clear that the USMNT stars are playing a leading role in Italian football.

The first American athlete to make his debut in the Italian top flight was Alexi Lalas of Padova, but there remains little memory in Europe of the player better known today for his ability to compose country music than for his defense.

Thanks to improvements in the development of American football, many American players now play at the highest level of the Italian league.

Christian Pulisic is certainly the player who has had the best impact in Serie A, both in terms of goals and adapting to the slower pace of Italian football.

The former Chelsea star’s Premier League career has been plagued by physical and psychological trials, but he has remained a top player of great technical value.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio

The American ‘Magic Box’ is Gianfranco Zola’s clone, covers all attacking areas and, thanks to its dynamism, manages to hit defenses with dangerous insertions.

Without muscle problems he would be one of the five most important stars of English football today, but he must be satisfied with the fact that in just seven games he has become Milan’s point of reference.

In the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund he learned tactical discipline and just a few years ago he seemed destined to be on the list of possible Ballon d’Or winners.

He is the most representative player in American football and today he is having one of the best moments in Serie A with seven appearances, three goals, one assist and most importantly: zero injuries.

If the physiotherapists and athletics staff manage to preserve his crystal muscles, Pulisic will once again become the formidable player admired in the Bundesliga.

‘Flop’ Allegri destroys George Weah

American Timothy Weah celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal of the 2022 World Cup

He arrived in Italy to the delight of Juventus fans, but now risks experiencing a period of weakness due to the tactical obsessions of Massimiliano Allegri.

George Weah Jr. is a real talent, gifted with impressive speed and individual technique at a high level. He was bought to play as a winger, but today he has become the backup to another American, Weston McKennie, who plays as a midfielder and has transformed Allegri into the role of box-to-box right-back.

According to Allegri’s ideas, Weah Jr. a pure winger who is not suitable for the 3-5-2.

It has become an aspect that is much criticized by the fans, with some dissatisfaction also at the club, which spent twelve million euros in the summer on the young talent who had enjoyed high-level seasons at Lille.

Weah is only 23 years old and never played in midfield before meeting Allegri at Juventus. At PSG and Celtic in Scotland, Timothy was a striker, but the few goals he scored saw him revert to the role of an attacking winger, although he was also tried as an attacking full-back at Lille.

The coming weeks will be decisive in understanding what his tactical future will be.

McKennie’s father complains about his son’s tactical role

Juventus and the American Weston McKennie in action against Lecce at the Allianz Stadium

McKennie’s father attacked Allegri on social media on Sunday evening, telling him how Juventus should play in midfield.

This news would be enough to make it clear that McKennie’s return was so positive that it sparked controversy over the best position to place the former Leeds player to achieve better results.

According to ‘Fanpage’, this kind of tactical attention from McKennie’s father is concrete evidence of Juventus’ tactical problems.

The reason why the former Schalke 04 is constantly chosen is that McKennie gives more guarantees in defense, effectively becoming the fifth defender and interpreting both phases of the game in the best possible way.

Musah is a super sub of AC Milan

AC Milan’s Yunus Musah runs with the ball during their Champions League match against Newcastle

Yunus Musah is a talent for the US national team, with whom he played 29 matches, and since this summer he has become a key player for AC Milan.

After Pulisic, Stefano Pioli’s club decided to buy Musah to strengthen the midfield and provide more tactical solutions to the coach.

Musah is physically strong and disruptive in his progression. He has already won numerous physical tackles and became Milan’s twelfth player in every match.

Born in 2002, he is a millennial who is still immature but who, like other players who have moved to Italy, can become a top player by playing in clubs with big ambitions.

Musah is considered a wildcard and his main technical quality is physical strength.

In a very technical and not very muscular midfield, his presence is considered fundamental because it enriches the less tactical sector of the Rossoneri team in terms of solidity.