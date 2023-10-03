Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    DirecTV Sends Warning Shot to Warner Bros. Discovery Over CNN Max

    DirecTV Sends Warning Shot to Warner Bros. Discovery Over CNN Max

    Warner Bros. Discovery is facing its first test over its news-streaming experiment CNN Max less than a week after its debut—from one of the carriers it’s trying to circumvent.

    DirecTV sent a letter to the company that warned it risked violating its contract between the two over CNN Max’s programming, according to a report by The New York Times report. The in-beta CNN Max, which launched last week on the Max streaming platform, currently airs some original shows along with simulcasts of various CNN programs, including its morning show, The Lead with Jake Tapper, and its entire primetime lineup.

    A representative for Warner Bros. Discovery had no additional comment beyond its statement to the Times, which noted that it “maintains strong and meaningful relationships with our affiliate partners. Our partners are aware of and understand our rationale with Max, which is to reach new audiences.” DirecTV did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

