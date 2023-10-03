Cops Hunt for Video Taken During Charlotte Sena’s Kidnapping

Saratoga Sheriff’s Office

New York authorities arraigned the man allegedly responsible for the abduction of fourth grader Charlotte Sena early Tuesday morning and are partnering with neighboring law enforcement to close out their investigation into the child’s kidnapping and rescue.

The nine-year-old disappeared Saturday during a camping trip with her family, prompting an urgent search by numerous law enforcement agencies and a fervent show of support from fellow New Yorkers.

Sena was found on Monday in a cabinet cupboard at the trailer home of her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr., who authorities say was foiled in his kidnapping attempt after his fingerprint was discovered on a ransom letter delivered to the Sena family home.

Read more at The Daily Beast.