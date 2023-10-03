Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Cops Hunt for Video Taken During Charlotte Sena’s Kidnapping

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Cops Hunt for Video Taken During Charlotte Sena’s Kidnapping

    Saratoga Sheriff’s Office

    New York authorities arraigned the man allegedly responsible for the abduction of fourth grader Charlotte Sena early Tuesday morning and are partnering with neighboring law enforcement to close out their investigation into the child’s kidnapping and rescue.

    The nine-year-old disappeared Saturday during a camping trip with her family, prompting an urgent search by numerous law enforcement agencies and a fervent show of support from fellow New Yorkers.

    Sena was found on Monday in a cabinet cupboard at the trailer home of her alleged abductor Craig Nelson Ross Jr., who authorities say was foiled in his kidnapping attempt after his fingerprint was discovered on a ransom letter delivered to the Sena family home.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Sunak vows to revolutionize the political landscape

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy