Potential Jurors Have Lots of Excuses to Dodge Bankman-Fried Trial

The world’s least sexy matchmaking process is underway in Manhattan federal court, as prosecutors and defense attorneys work to fill the jury box in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried. Some potential jurors aren’t thrilled to be in contention and are giving the court wild reasons they deserve to be excused.

The trial is expected to take six weeks, though Judge Lewis Kaplan thinks things may wrap up sooner. Bankman-Fried—whose tumbleweed hairdo was pruned in advance of the trial—faces decades of possible prison time. Four of his former coworkers have pleaded guilty to federal charges, at least three of whom are cooperating with the prosecution. The former crypto billionaire has pleaded not guilty.

Several possible jurors gave traditional explanations for why they couldn’t serve: vacations, work obligations, health issues. Others, less so. The most outlandish excuse came from a man who reportedly said he recently bought a cello and now has to come up with $600 each month to pay it off.

