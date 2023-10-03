Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    Sony Taps Olivia Rodrigo for Its New Limited-Edition Headphones Drop

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , ,
    Sony Taps Olivia Rodrigo for Its New Limited-Edition Headphones Drop

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Sony.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    If you’re eagerly awaiting Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated, sold-out GUTS World Tour next year, allow us to offer some respite to ease the wait. Sony Electronics and the Grammy award-winning pop star have announced a collaboration you won’t want to miss: the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds.

    The wireless, noise-canceling headphones, which come in a gorgeous marbled purple, are an iteration of Sony’s already popular LinkBuds S headphones, but have a few noteworthy updates that Rodrigo’s diehard fans will love.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Sunak vows to revolutionize the political landscape

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy