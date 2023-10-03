Sony Taps Olivia Rodrigo for Its New Limited-Edition Headphones Drop

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Sony.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re eagerly awaiting Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated, sold-out GUTS World Tour next year, allow us to offer some respite to ease the wait. Sony Electronics and the Grammy award-winning pop star have announced a collaboration you won’t want to miss: the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo Truly Wireless Earbuds.

The wireless, noise-canceling headphones, which come in a gorgeous marbled purple, are an iteration of Sony’s already popular LinkBuds S headphones, but have a few noteworthy updates that Rodrigo’s diehard fans will love.

