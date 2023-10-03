Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    Former Louisiana Teacher Arrested Amid Claims She Gave Birth To Student’s Child

    LORANGER, La. – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former teacher in connection with an investigation into suspected sexual misconduct with a minor.

    Morgan Freche, a 33-year-old resident of Loranger, is facing charges of third-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and oral sexual battery. These allegations are reported to have occurred approximately two years ago.

    Following an investigation prompted by reports that a 17-year-old student had fathered a child with her, Freche resigned from her teaching position. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards disclosed that Freche voluntarily surrendered to detectives on the morning of Tuesday, October 3, after several arrest warrants had been issued against her.

