Pentagon Official Arrested After Operating Illegal Dogfighting Ring for Over Two Decades

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., 62, was arrested for dog fighting

Investigators found blood-stained furniture and jumper cables in his home

Their evidence shows that he used the name ‘Geehad Kennels’ to run his business

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Pentagon official has been accused of running a dogfighting ring for more than two decades, electrocuting animals after grim fights at his home.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense, hosted gamblers at his property in Arnold, Maryland, according to court documents.

He was arrested Thursday along with his friend Mario Damon Flythe, 49.

During a search of Moorefield’s home, investigators found five pit bull-type dogs in cages, bloodstained walls and furniture, and a set of jumper cables allegedly used to electrocute surviving dogs after fights.

Police also found a device used to involuntarily inseminate female dogs, veterinary drugs including an anabolic steroid and Moorefield’s iPhone that contained messages consistent with his involvement in dog fighting.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield Jr., deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense, hosted gamblers at his property in Arnold, Maryland, according to court documents

According to the affidavit, Moorefield, Flythe and their associates used encrypted messaging applications to discuss training the animals, exchange grim videos and place bets.

Moorefield used the name ‘Geehad Kennels’ and Flythe used the name ‘Razor Sharp Kennels’ to identify their respective dogfighting companies.

During the search of Moorefield’s home, they found a weighted vest with “Geehad Kennels” on it and a training schedule.

They noticed dark stains on the basement walls that resembled dog blood and large wooden panels with similar stains and dog hair.

During the search, they found a piece of gray carpet with dark stains that resembled bloodstains from multiple dog fights.

Authorities have seized seven pit bull-type dogs from Flythe’s home in Glen Burnie. During their search, they found dog fighting paraphernalia, including weighted collars and a carpet grinder.

Court documents show that during the search of Flythe’s home, he admitted to participating in dog fighting in the past.

The affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Ryan C. Daly indicated that they have been investigating a dog fighting ring that called itself “the DMV Board” for years.

Nine members of the ring were indicted in Virginia last year, and as part of their cooperation, authorities exposed Telegram app messages between members of the ring.

Researchers also discovered that the dog fighters used an online site for the pedigrees of their fighting dogs.

Listings on the website found dogs claimed to be owned by Moorefields alias ‘Geehad Kennels’ dating back to 2002.

In November 2018, Anne Arundel County Animal Control responded to a report of two dead dogs in a plastic dog food bag.

After investigating, authorities found mail addressed to Moorefield in the bags and wounds and scar patterns on the dogs consistent with dog fighting.

LCDR Tim Gorman, spokesman for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, said the department is aware of the matter.

“We can confirm that the individual is no longer at the workplace, but we cannot comment further on an individual personnel matter,” Gorman said.