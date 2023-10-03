Tue. Oct 3rd, 2023

    News

    House in Chaos: Kevin McCarthy Ousted From Speakership

    By

    Oct 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    House in Chaos: Kevin McCarthy Ousted From Speakership

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Kevin McCarthy has made history: On Tuesday, he became the first person ever removed from the office of Speaker of the House by his colleagues.

    In a stunning turn of events, a small band of Republican rebels, numbering not even a dozen, successfully ousted McCarthy from the speakership with a rarely used parliamentary tool called a motion to vacate the chair.

    Joined by all House Democrats, eight House Republicans—led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—overruled the vast majority of the GOP conference who supported retaining McCarthy.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted by own Republican party in historic first

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz Leads Stunning Rebellion against Kevin McCarthy; Republican Speaker Voted Out in Unprecedented House Leader Upset

    Oct 3, 2023
    News

    Sunak vows to revolutionize the political landscape

    Oct 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy