House in Chaos: Kevin McCarthy Ousted From Speakership

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Kevin McCarthy has made history: On Tuesday, he became the first person ever removed from the office of Speaker of the House by his colleagues.

In a stunning turn of events, a small band of Republican rebels, numbering not even a dozen, successfully ousted McCarthy from the speakership with a rarely used parliamentary tool called a motion to vacate the chair.

Joined by all House Democrats, eight House Republicans—led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—overruled the vast majority of the GOP conference who supported retaining McCarthy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.